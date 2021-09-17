Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Workspace Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS WKPPF opened at $13.29 on Friday. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

