World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Up to $198.00

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $198.00, but opened at $207.89. World Acceptance shares last traded at $207.88, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.98. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.62.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $423,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,062 shares of company stock worth $4,645,176. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in World Acceptance by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.