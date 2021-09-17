World Asset Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,322,000 after purchasing an additional 307,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,026,000 after acquiring an additional 552,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,564,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,996,000 after acquiring an additional 170,899 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BX opened at $135.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $135.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,477 shares of company stock valued at $40,210,412 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

