World Asset Management Inc Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.58.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $156.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 87.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average of $151.17.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,534 shares of company stock valued at $33,852,311 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

