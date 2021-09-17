World Asset Management Inc Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $157.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.86. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 368.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

