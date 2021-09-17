World Asset Management Inc Sells 232 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $65.00 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average is $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.