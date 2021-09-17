World Asset Management Inc Sells 301 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 69.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Marriott International by 58.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 6.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Marriott International by 371.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 58,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 45,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $144.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 136.61 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
