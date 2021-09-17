World Asset Management Inc Sells 301 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 69.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Marriott International by 58.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 6.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Marriott International by 371.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 58,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 45,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $144.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 136.61 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.