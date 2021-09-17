WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,696 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.51. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.34.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

