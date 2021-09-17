Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 613,000 shares, a growth of 479.4% from the August 15th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

XMTR opened at $67.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.03. Xometry has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xometry will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

XMTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

