Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading 10.1% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) shot up 10.1% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92. 1,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 155,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Specifically, CEO Anthony Geisler bought 18,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at $875,782.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

XPOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

