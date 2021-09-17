Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) dropped 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.61 and last traded at $34.68. Approximately 47,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 109,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 559.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 344,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 96,862 shares during the last quarter.

