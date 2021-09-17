Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.13.

Shares of YMAB opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $34,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $128,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,209,216.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,221 shares of company stock worth $3,523,033. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

