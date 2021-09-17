Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading 5% Higher

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) traded up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.66. 19,539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,813,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,737,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after acquiring an additional 25,409 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,626,000. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,444,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after acquiring an additional 504,244 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at $54,208,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the first quarter worth $242,000. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

