Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.50 million-$98.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.23 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.82. 8,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,105. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79. Yext has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 4,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $68,026.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,056,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,146,321.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,796.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,150 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yext stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

