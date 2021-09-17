yieldwatch Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last week, yieldwatch has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $122,311.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yieldwatch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00071463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00118583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00172993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.92 or 0.07301484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,452.81 or 0.99793785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.90 or 0.00832582 BTC.

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

