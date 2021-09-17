Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 526.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 521.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.77. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.72.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

