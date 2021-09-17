Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $372.31 Million

Brokerages expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will announce $372.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $352.16 million and the highest is $403.91 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $403.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.