Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) to report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.18). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Field Trip Health.

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

FTRP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FTRP stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. Field Trip Health has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $7.71.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Field Trip Health (FTRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.