Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) to report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.18). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Field Trip Health.
FTRP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
About Field Trip Health
Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.
