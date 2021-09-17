Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Post $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

In other news, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,598.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 21.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 29,532 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 176,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 163,015 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.56. 9,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,099. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average is $68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

