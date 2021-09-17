Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.28 Million

Brokerages expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to announce $406.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $403.00 million and the highest is $412.00 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $426.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at $338,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,485,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,759,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,683. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

