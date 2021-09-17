Zacks: Analysts Expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 625%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%.

APLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.36. 162,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,574. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.