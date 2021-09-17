Zacks: Analysts Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.30 Billion

Brokerages expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to post sales of $8.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.12 billion and the highest is $8.45 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $29.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.03 billion to $29.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $32.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $32.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

SBUX stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.41. 9,257,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,911,948. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.13 and its 200 day moving average is $114.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,728,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,133,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

