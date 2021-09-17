Zacks: Analysts Expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Transocean posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Transocean has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 3.65.

In other news, Director Perestroika acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $4,510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Transocean by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $150,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Transocean by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $176,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249,748 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,481,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

