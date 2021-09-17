Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Million

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will announce $2.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $2.16 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $640,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 220.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $18.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.30 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $64.84 million, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $84.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $9.90. 393,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.39. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $19.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $158,467. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 694.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 105,550 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,776,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,216 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.