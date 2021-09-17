Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will announce $2.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $2.16 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $640,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 220.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $18.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.30 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $64.84 million, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $84.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $9.90. 393,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.39. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $19.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $158,467. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 694.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 105,550 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,776,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,216 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.