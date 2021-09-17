Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will report sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. Hubbell posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBB opened at $188.12 on Friday. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $131.09 and a 52-week high of $209.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

