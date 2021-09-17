Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will report $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.21. Kemper reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,750 shares of company stock worth $1,656,095. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 8.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 4.1% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 388.2% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 8.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.75. Kemper has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $83.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

