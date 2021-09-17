Zacks: Brokerages Expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Analysts predict that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will report earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.00). DarioHealth reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($2.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($2.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Aegis decreased their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.35.

Shares of DRIO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.29. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,133. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a market cap of $219.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $300,656. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 313,321 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 379,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 66,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

