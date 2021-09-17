Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,372,000 after buying an additional 46,510 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,172,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,503,000 after buying an additional 15,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after buying an additional 322,469 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,019,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,754,000 after buying an additional 193,040 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,739,000 after purchasing an additional 230,096 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXST traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.41. 574,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,773. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $163.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.