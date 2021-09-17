Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CDMO. KeyCorp increased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $20.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.78 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.17. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $28.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $184,571.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $138,524.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,057,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 8,177.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 51,846 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 478,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,203,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.