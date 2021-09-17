Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cango (NYSE:CANG) to Sell

Cango (NYSE:CANG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

CANG opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Cango has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a net margin of 99.11% and a return on equity of 48.38%. Equities analysts expect that Cango will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANG. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cango in the first quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cango by 95.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cango in the first quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cango in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cango in the first quarter worth $62,000. 24.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cango Company Profile

