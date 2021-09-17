Zacks Investment Research Lowers ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACVA. Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup upgraded ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Shares of ACVA opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $37.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,425 shares of company stock worth $7,216,911 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,639,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,071,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,103,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

