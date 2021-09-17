Zacks Investment Research Lowers AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) to Hold

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. AZZ has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $60,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the second quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 19.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2,880.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

