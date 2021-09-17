Zacks Investment Research Lowers Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) to Hold

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

FOUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $80.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.83 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.75.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,215.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,272,000 shares of company stock valued at $358,057,950. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $56,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

