Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Sell

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of TD stock opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 757,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after purchasing an additional 51,996 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 282,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after purchasing an additional 146,764 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 374,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,234,000 after purchasing an additional 223,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

