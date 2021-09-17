Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Tao Fu Sells 9,900 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Tao Fu sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $1,265,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,809,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tao Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zai Lab alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $1,430,300.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $1,728,200.00.

ZLAB opened at $126.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.54. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $72.76 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,505,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.