Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 211.3% from the August 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 523.0 days.
ZLDPF stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.63. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78.
Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile
See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.