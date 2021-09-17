Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 211.3% from the August 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 523.0 days.

ZLDPF stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.63. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.