ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZIXI. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

ZIXI opened at $7.34 on Friday. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

