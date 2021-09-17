Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $203,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Zoetis by 6.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 171,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,988,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zoetis by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,710,000 after buying an additional 16,797 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 16.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in Zoetis by 42.2% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,344. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $210.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

