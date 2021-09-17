ZooKeeper (ZOO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $453,585.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $453,585.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00070151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.00180878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00118170 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.74 or 0.07188763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,416.18 or 0.99762763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.07 or 0.00829120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 50,313,189 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

