Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $380.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a hold rating and a $360.61 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $399.75.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM opened at $278.22 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $273.20 and a one year high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.57.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $777,925.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total value of $1,971,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,931 shares of company stock valued at $73,638,203 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,373,000 after buying an additional 55,492 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.