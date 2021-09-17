ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 450,000 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $30,015,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $68.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

