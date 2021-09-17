ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Tops $1.00

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, ZUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $8,952.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

