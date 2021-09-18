-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.09). AutoWeb posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AutoWeb.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of AUTO stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.72. 87,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,385. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. AutoWeb has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoWeb by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 109,498 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

See Also: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoWeb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.