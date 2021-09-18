-$0.09 EPS Expected for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rover Group.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rover Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.16% of Rover Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 69.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,806,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,791. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

