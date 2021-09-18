$0.10 EPS Expected for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stevanato Group.

STVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of STVN stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.28.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

