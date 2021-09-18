$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.05. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The firm had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on EDR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,015,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDR traded up 0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 25.60. 656,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,906. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 25.38. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 22.02 and a twelve month high of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

