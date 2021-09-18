$0.12 EPS Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Mesa Air Group posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MESA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

MESA opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

