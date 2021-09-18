-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.12). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 988.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 201,241 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

MRKR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 344,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,452. Marker Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

