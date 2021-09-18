-$0.16 EPS Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). American Superconductor reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $113,182.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $258,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 101,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $13.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.26 million, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.09. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.