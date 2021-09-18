-$0.22 EPS Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 91.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEEM. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

BEEM traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.16. 500,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,796. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82. The company has a market cap of $201.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.34. Beam Global has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $75.90.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 284.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,798,000 after acquiring an additional 401,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 35.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 105,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 4,755.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 266,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 150.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 80,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 28.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 133,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.